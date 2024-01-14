As Milind Deora quits Congress, a look at the current status of Rahul Gandhi's 'Young Brigade'
Milind Deora has become the latest member of Rahul Gandhi's hopeful ‘youth brigade’ to quit the Congress Party, despite long association and familial ties.
As Milind Deora submitted his resignation from the Congress, we take a look at what was once Rahul Gandhi's close circle of “young leaders" expected to shake up the party and lead it with renewed energy.
