Milind Deora is going to join Shiv Sena (Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde faction) today, ANI reported. Deora earlier resigned from the primary membership of Congress.

“Today marks the conclusion of a significant chapter in my political journey. I have tendered my resignation from the primary membership of Congress, ending my family’s 55-year relationship with the party.…" Milind Deora earlier tweeted.

“I am grateful to all leaders, colleagues & karyakartas for their unwavering support over the years," the son of Congress veteran Murli Deora added.

Milind Deora has served as Union Minister of State for Communications and Information Technology and Shipping during the Congress tenure from 2012 to 2014. He was also a former president of Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee.

Deora earlier expressed his displeasure over the Shiv Sena, Uddhav Thackeray's faction, claiming the Mumbai South Lok Sabha constituency. Deora represented the constituency earlier.

The undivided Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant, now with the Thackeray faction, defeated Deora in the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

Milind Deora earlier dismissed ‘rumours’

On January 13, Deora dismissed speculations of him quitting the Grand Old Party and joining the Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. He, however, told reporters that he was holding discussions with his supporters.

"I am listening to my supporters...Haven't taken a decision yet," PTI quoted the former Mumbai South MP as saying.

“These are rumours," he added.

