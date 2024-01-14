Milind Deora's veiled attack on Rahul Gandhi, says Congress abuses industrialists, calls them anti-nationals
Launching a veiled attack on Congress leadership soon after joining Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, former Union Minister Milind Deora Sunday said the Grand Old Party is not the same as it used to be when Manmohan Singh launched economic reforms in 1991, the Congress is now abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling them anti-nationals.