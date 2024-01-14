Launching a veiled attack on Congress leadership soon after joining Shiv Sena led by Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde , former Union Minister Milind Deora Sunday said the Grand Old Party is not the same as it used to be when Manmohan Singh launched economic reforms in 1991, the Congress is now abusing industrialists, businessmen and calling them anti-nationals.

Addressing a gathering at Varsha, the official residence of Maharashtra chief minister, Deora said, "It is not easy to make a decision to quit Congress with whom the Deora family has been associated for 55 years. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde requires good people. It is the opinion of Shinde and Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde that I can represent his vision and I am thankful to them for trusting me."

"I want to tell one thing, I was loyal to Congress when it was going through a difficult phase. I joined Congress in 2004. It is sad that there is a lot of difference between the Congress my father joined in 1968 and the one I joined in 2004. Had the Congress and the UBT focussed on constructive issues and suggestions, and merit and ability, then Shinde and I would not be here today."

Deora said," When Manmohan Singh was the finance minister 30 years ago, the Congress party ushered in economic reforms, but now it is abusing industrialists and businessmen, and calling them anti-nationals".

"The same party that used to offer suggestions on how to take the country forward, today the same party is only focussed on opposing what Prime Minister Narendra Modi says or does," remarked the former MP, who had initially said he changed sides to ensure that he could “walk the path of development", the former Congress leader said.

Though he didn't name any Congress leader, but was apparently was referring to Rahul Gandhi who often criticises the Adani Group.

Deora said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have a vision for developing the country. He also hailed Shinde as the "most accessible" chief minister.

"You all know my politics have been progressive and secular. Everyone knows that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde works among the public. I have to strengthen his hand," the former Congress leader added.

