Military faction stages coup in mineral-rich Guinea

News of the latest attempted coup comes amid deepening instability across West Africa, where entrenched leaders have sought to extend their rule despite weakening economies and a surge in terrorist attacks, fueling anger among some of the world’s youngest populations. Sunday’s coup attempt comes just weeks after the military in neighboring Mali carried out a second coup in a year. Chad’s military staged a coup in April to replace President Idris Deby with his son after he was killed in battle against insurgents. Last year, Ivory Coast’s President Alassane Ouattara won a controversial third term, running for office after previously pledging to stand down. Last year, Mr. Condé deployed the military to push through controversial changes to the constitution and extend his term in power.