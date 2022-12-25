Millions poised to move off Medicaid after Omnibus bill passage5 min read . Updated: 25 Dec 2022, 06:45 PM IST
People who continuously enrolled in the program during Covid-19 pandemic now face eligibility verification
People who continuously enrolled in the program during Covid-19 pandemic now face eligibility verification
Millions of people are poised to lose Medicaid coverage after the recently enacted omnibus spending bill changed the healthcare program’s enrollment rules, and congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are working to steer eligible people to other types of coverage.