Millions poised to move off Medicaid after Omnibus bill passage
People who continuously enrolled in the program during Covid-19 pandemic now face eligibility verification
People who continuously enrolled in the program during Covid-19 pandemic now face eligibility verification
Millions of people are poised to lose Medicaid coverage after the recently enacted omnibus spending bill changed the healthcare program’s enrollment rules, and congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are working to steer eligible people to other types of coverage.
Millions of people are poised to lose Medicaid coverage after the recently enacted omnibus spending bill changed the healthcare program’s enrollment rules, and congressional Democrats and the Biden administration are working to steer eligible people to other types of coverage.
The coverage losses are expected because states that received extra Medicaid funding under a 2020 Covid-19 relief bill had to agree to pause beneficiaries’ eligibility verifications. The continuous enrollment in the state-federal program for the low income and disabled was set to end when the health emergency is over, likely sometime in 2023.
The coverage losses are expected because states that received extra Medicaid funding under a 2020 Covid-19 relief bill had to agree to pause beneficiaries’ eligibility verifications. The continuous enrollment in the state-federal program for the low income and disabled was set to end when the health emergency is over, likely sometime in 2023.
Instead, under a $1.65 trillion federal spending bill approved by Congress last week, states can begin disenrolling people from Medicaid in April even if the public-health emergency designation remains in place. Many of those who will lose coverage are likely to qualify for coverage under the Affordable Care Act, according to public-health officials and advocates.
The Medicaid change was the product of bipartisan discussions, and many Republicans have been eager to remove people who aren’t eligible for Medicaid from the program. They say that continuous enrollment has driven up federal spending and that taxpayers shouldn’t be footing the bill for beneficiaries who earn too much to qualify for the program.
As many as 18 million people could lose coverage, according to estimates from the Urban Institute, a nonpartisan policy-research group, and many of those people might be disenrolled because they earn too much for the program.
Enrollment in Medicaid and its related children’s program had grown by almost 19 million people as of July 2022 compared with February 2020, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation, a nonprofit group. It is now the largest single source of coverage in the U.S., with one in four Americans in Medicaid or its related children’s health program.
Among those who might be dropped from the program are people with incorrect personal information on file. Public-health advocates are concerned that the sheer volume of eligibility redeterminations will result in people being ousted from Medicaid even if they are eligible. They also worry that people will wind up uninsured because they aren’t aware of their eligibility for other coverage, such as employer-sponsored health insurance or Affordable Care Act plans.
States are gearing up for the effort and the Department of Health and Human Services is providing outreach and guidance to assist. The agency on Dec. 12 issued a proposal that would let state Affordable Care Act marketplaces launch a special sign-up window for people who lose Medicaid to help prevent gaps in coverage.
Some state leaders worried about coverage losses are moving to preserve continuous Medicaid enrollment for certain populations. Oregon next year will launch a program to continuously cover children until age 6. California, New Mexico and Washington state have asked the Biden administration to authorize similar proposals.
The legislation will expand on those efforts by making children in Medicaid eligible for continuous coverage for a year without disenrollment, even if families’ financial circumstances change, rather than making it optional for states.
The Biden administration has told states it will provide 60 days notice before the public-health emergency ends. The current designation lasts through Jan. 11. The administration is likely to extend the designation until April because it hadn’t given states any notice yet.
Before the omnibus bill’s passage, state leaders had pressed lawmakers for relief, saying they needed a more certain timetable so they can prepare for the massive undertaking of verifying millions of enrollees. State Medicaid directors, in a November letter, said the uncertainty about when the public-health emergency would end wasn’t tenable.
They asked congressional leaders for at least 120 days advance notice before Medicaid coverage redeterminations will begin, as well as a slower wind down of the enhanced federal funds for the program.
“The biggest thing for states is getting some certainty. Now, you can’t prepare," said Matt Salo, chief executive officer at Salo Health Strategies and previous executive director of the Medicaid association, before the legislation was approved. “Having a date that is certain is a really, really good idea. The best way to spend the money is to plow the money back into the program."
States will face the task of verifying eligibility for the first time in more than two years. They will have to be sure their technology systems can handle the load, as well as staff up and train employees. At the same time, the extra federal funding states have been receiving for Medicaid will also be winding down.
The Covid-19 relief legislation in 2020 gave states that agreed to certain conditions a 6.2- percentage-point increase in their federal Medicaid matching funds. The enhanced matching funds were scheduled to last through the quarter in which the public-health emergency ends.
Under the spending bill, the enhanced funding will gradually phase down from April through December 2023. To get the enhanced funding, states must agree to certain requirements aimed at preventing erroneous disenrollments. For example, states must update beneficiaries’ contact information and use other ways to contact people, such as phone calls.
States must submit monthly reports to HHS about the disenrollment process. The reports will be made public.
HHS’ Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has been holding weekly Friday calls with states on the coming effort, and most of the virtual meetings have 100 people joining. The agency is also communicating with providers and health plans about operational issues. Market research has been done to help determine the best way to phrase notices that will go out to enrollees about the redetermination process.
Some public-health experts say there are potential risks to ending the continuous enrollment. Covid-19 isn’t over, and Medicaid has played a prominent safety-net role in state and federal responses to public-health emergencies, said Sabrina Corlette, co-director of the Center on Health Insurance Reforms at Georgetown University’s McCourt School of Public Policy.
Medicaid tends to see greater enrollment and demand during economic downturns, according to a 2020 report by the Congressional Budget Office. States also have a tougher time financing the program because state revenue growth declines.