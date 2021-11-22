Chicago communications-equipment supplier Motorola Solutions Inc., which meets the income threshold and reported effective tax rates of 18.8% in 2020 and 13% in 2019, sees any minimum tax as adding work and costs, said Helen Carlier, the company’s global head of tax. But starting with the company’s taxable income base instead of book income would be easier, she said. Book income is the income companies disclose to shareholders, while taxable income is the amount on which companies are taxed after making any allowable revenue deductions.