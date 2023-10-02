Mint Explainer: Pro-China Muizzu wins in Maldives. What does it mean for India?
Summary
- Solih, who championed an India First policy during his tenure, will remain as president until Muizzu's takes over on 17 November
Pro-Beijing leader Mohamed Muizzu has won the Maldives presidential election, beating incumbent president Ibrahim Solih in the second-round of the contest. This shift may raise alarms in New Delhi, apprehensive of China's growing influence in the traditionally Indian-aligned Maldives. Mint delves into the implications.