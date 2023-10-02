“Fake news directed against India was one of the main ingredients in the first round of the campaign. Events in India, including the treatment of Indian minorities were massive propaganda points for the PPM. In fact, the communal violence in Manipur and the anti-Muslim rant of a BJP member of Parliament, Ramesh Bidhuri, were among the WhatsApp messages that was sent out to voters in Maldives," writes RK Radhakrishnan for Frontline.