Mint Explainer: What does India expect from Bhutan’s new government?
SummaryIndia has long been Bhutan’s top economic partner and helped develop the country’s hydropower sector, which is among the key pillars of the country’s economy.
Bhutan has elected Tshering Tobgay to become prime minister for a second time. Bhutan has been one of India’s closest regional allies. The country’s pressing economic challenges and an exodus of talent leaving the country were key issues in the election. Mint breaks this down.