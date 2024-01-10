Mint Explainer: What does India expect from Bhutan’s new government?

How does India figure in these plans?

India has pledged budgetary support for Bhutan’s next Five Year Plan. The new economic project at Gelephu will also be linked to Assam’s Kokrajhar by rail along with a number of other connectivity projects. Bhutan’s King has also met with senior Indian business leaders during his visits to India in 2023 in order to attract investments to the country. India has long been Bhutan’s top economic partner and helped develop the country’s hydropower sector, which is among the key pillars of the country’s economy.