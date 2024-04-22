Mint Explainer: What does Muizzu’s election win mean for India-Maldives ties?
Summary
- The victory could be worrying for New Delhi, given Muizzu’s pro-China stance and his suspicion of India's economic and political influence over the Maldives. However, there have also been signs of an improvement in bilateral relations of late.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu won a crushing victory in the country’s parliamentary elections on Sunday. His party, the pro-China People’s National Congress, won 66 of the first 86 seats declared by the elections commission, enough for a super-majority. To form a government, a political party or coalition needs a majority in the 93-member legislative body.