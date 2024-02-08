Mint Explainer: What’s at stake in Pakistan’s general election?
Summary
- Nawaz Sharif, who was forced out as prime minister in 2017, seems to be back in favour. But few observers expect the country’s elections to be free and fair, given the military’s track record and its desire to keep Imran Khan out of power.
Pakistan goes the polls on Thursday to elect a new national government. These general elections come after a prolonged period of political instability. Experts speculate that the result may be a foregone conclusion, with the country’s powerful military working to cut Imran Khan’s party down to size. Mint takes a closer look.