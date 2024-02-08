Mint Explainer: What’s at stake in Pakistan’s general election?

However, analysts say Imran Khan, who served as PM between 2018 and 2022, remains the country’s most popular politician. Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have faced pressure from Pakistan’s powerful military, which has directly or indirectly controlled the country’s politics for decades. Khan himself has been barred from running in the elections and has been sentenced to jail on charges of corruption and violating Pakistan’s Official Secrets Act.