Mint Explainer: Will India's G20 Presidency end without a joint declaration?
SummaryThe principal obstacle could be the language relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
New Delhi: India’s G20 Presidency could be the first to not issue a joint declaration at the end of the summit. The principal obstacle could be the language relating to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. While the West has pushed hard for strong language on the issue, China and Russia have objected to this. European Union officials have indicated their disapproval of the draft text for the joint communique, citing disagreements over language related to the war in Ukraine. Mint takes a look at the issue.