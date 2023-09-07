Mint Explainer: Will India's G20 Presidency end without a joint declaration?

What happens now?

India has tried to bring negotiating parties together through compromises on language through its Presidency. These efforts have only intensified as the G20 Leaders’ Summit approaches. While EU countries have stated that they are willing to show flexibility on this issue, they have also stated that India’s draft language so far does not go far enough in addressing their concerns. It is also not known if Russia and China will compromise despite India’s efforts. President Vladimir Putin of Russia and President Xi Jinping of China have both decided to skip the meeting.