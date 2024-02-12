Mint Primer: From Europe to India, why are farmers angry?
Summary
- Beginning January, farmers from several member-nations of the European Union (EU)—Belgium, Bulgaria, France, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Poland and Spain—invaded cities with their tractors, blocking access to ports and highways and choking city centres.
Farmers have laid siege to European cities with tractors protesting subsidy cuts, cheap imports, high energy prices and imposition of green policies. In India, farmers are preparing for another showdown. What’s going on? Is there a common thread ? Mint explains: