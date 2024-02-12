Mint Primer: From Europe to India, why are farmers angry?

What is prompting protests in India?

As in Europe, farmers in India want better crop prices. Farmers from Punjab and Haryana plan to reach Delhi on 13 February, demanding legal backing for minimum support prices (MSP). They are upset because the government is yet to act, as per an agreement in 2021, to make the MSP regime more effective and cover a wider range of crops than just rice and wheat. The deal took place after the government withdrew farm laws following protests which began in end-2020 and lasted for over a year.