Misa Bharti takes U-turn from ‘will jail PM Modi’ remark: ‘I meant the corrupt…’

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti on Friday took a U-turn from her ‘jail’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi . She clarified that her statement meant “the corrupt will go to jail". However, the RJD leader on April 11 stated that “PM Modi would be in jail" the NDA was voted out of power from the Center.

“...I said that the corrupt will go to jail. My statement should not be twisted. Media should not set the agenda of the country, let politicians set the agenda, whether they are in power or in the opposition…," Bharti told media persons.

On Sunday, Misa Bharti said if the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 “from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars".

“We are talking about the implementation of MSP and he (PM Modi) sees appeasement in that. He always accuses our family of corruption whenever he arrives here (Bihar). If the people of this country give the INDIA Alliance a chance (to form the government), then…," she said.

Her remarks sparked a political debate with the BJP leaders slamming the two-time Rajya Sabha MP. “Misa Bharti is making her father's (Lalu Prasad Yadav) 'pratigya' laughable," the saffron party leaders said.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad warned her not to make such statements, alleging that her family is completely immersed in corruption.

"What has happened to Misa Bharti?. The woman's father (Lalu Yadav) has been convicted in the fodder scam. I warn her not to make such statements. Your family is immersed in corruption. You need to stop daydreaming," he said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has fielded Lalu Prasad Yadav's eldest daughter Misa Bharti from the Patliputra Lok Sabha constituency in Bihar. She will contest against BJP candidate Ram Kripal Yadav who defeated her in the last elections.

Bihar will be polling in all seven phases of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting 19 April. Bihar sends 40 Lok Sabha MPs. In Bihar, Phase will see polling in four seats.

The second phase will witness polling in 5 seats. The third, fourth, and fifth phase will also see elections conducted in five seats each. The final two phases of voting for Lok Sabha will see Bihar vote for eight seats each.

