Misa Bharti takes U-turn from ‘will jail PM Modi’ remark: ‘I meant the corrupt…’
RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav's daughter Misa Bharti courted controversy after she said that in case the opposition INDIA bloc comes to power after the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 ‘from PM Modi to BJP leaders, they will be behind bars’.
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misa Bharti on Friday took a U-turn from her ‘jail’ remark against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. She clarified that her statement meant “the corrupt will go to jail". However, the RJD leader on April 11 stated that “PM Modi would be in jail" the NDA was voted out of power from the Center.