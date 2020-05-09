Home > Politics > News > Mismatch in Covid-19 reports of private lab will be checked: Delhi Minister
Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain. (ANI)
Mismatch in Covid-19 reports of private lab will be checked: Delhi Minister

1 min read . Updated: 09 May 2020, 02:03 PM IST ANI

  • Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain said the govt is looking into data mismatch in few coronavirus reports of a private lab
  • The Health Minister also said that the government has ordered to deliver Covid-19 reports of each and every case on time

New Delh: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday said that some data mismatch was found in few COVID-19 reports of a private lab and government is looking into it.

"Some data mismatch was found in 2-3 reports of the lab so we are getting it checked," said Satyandra Jain, Delhi Health Minister on being asked about discrepancies in test reports of a private lab.

The Health Minister also said that the government has ordered to deliver COVID-19 reports of each and every case on time.

"The government has made it mandatory to deliver the COVID-19 reports within 24 hours. So, that immediate action is taken," he said.

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has expanded the list of private laboratories performing real-time RT-PCR COVID-19 test in the national capital from eight to thirteen labs, the Delhi's Directorate of Health Services had said on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi has so far reported 6,318 conformed COVID-19 cases which include 2,020 cured or discharged and 68 deaths, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

