Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: BJP, INDIA alliance meetings set to commence on same day in Mumbai. All you need to know
BJP and INDIA alliance to hold strategy meetings in Mumbai for 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Regional outfits may join the opposition bloc.
Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA alliance have announced their strategy meetings on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. In July this year, both political alliances also held their meetings focused on the 2024 general elections on the same day in Bengaluru.