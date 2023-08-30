Mission 2024 Lok Sabha Polls: The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition INDIA alliance have announced their strategy meetings on August 31 and September 1 in Mumbai. In July this year, both political alliances also held their meetings focused on the 2024 general elections on the same day in Bengaluru.

Here's a 10-point guide on BJP and INDIA meetings in Mumbai

1) During the meeting, the INDIA alliance in Mumbai will unveil its logo. The opposition bloc will also deliberate upon the general elections due next year.

2) It is also expected that some more regional outfits will join the 26-party opposition alliance in Mumbai as top leaders huddle for a two-day meeting starting August 31 where the BJP-Shiv Sena government is in power.

3) Senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi will also attend the INDIA bloc meeting in Mumbai this time, the party's Maharashtra unit president Nana Patole said on Monday.

4) “The preparations are done. Shiv Sena is the host of the INDIA Alliance meet. Congress and NCP are with us. Our delegates from all over the country have started arriving in Mumbai," said Shiv Sena leader(UBT) and MP Sanjay Raut.

5) The anti-BJP bloc leaders will gather in a luxury hotel in suburban Mumbai on August 31 and September 1 in what will be their huddle since coming together on a common platform for the first time in June in Patna.

6) The Congress party has claimed that 4 to 5 political parties of the BJP-led NDA bloc are in touch with the INDIA alliance and some of them will join the opposition bloc in the coming days.

7) NCP MP Sunil Tatkare, who represents the Ajit Pawar faction said “In this meeting, all our state government alliance partners BJP, Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and NCP (Ajit Pawar) will participate."

8) “Our meeting was planned long back before the last state assembly Monsoon session by our coordination committee, so it’s no point to say that we are doing this as opposition parties are also having a meeting on the same day," Tatkare further said as quoted by ANI.

9) Congress Leader PL Punia said that the names for the Prime Minister post for the INDIA bloc will be decided after the alliance registers victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

10) INDIA alliance has been formed with the aim of taking on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 parliamentary polls.

(With inputs from agencies)