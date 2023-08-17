In a fresh attack on the BJP-led central government, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader on Thursday said that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) decides who joins which party and who becomes a minister, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.

“..Misuse of Election Commission and all Central agencies is happening. NCP Chief Sharad Pawar said that the ED decides who joins which party and it also decides who becomes a minister. This is a very serious statement by Pawar Sahab…," Raut said.

He also questioned the election commission for allowing the Shiv Sena symbol to the rebel faction led by Eknath Shinde and claimed that a similar thing was happening with the NCP.

“Sharad Pawar formed the Party and despite that, you are giving party to Ajit Pawar, Balasahab Thackarey's party, Uddhav Thackeray is there but they are giving the symbol to Shinde what kind of justice is this," Raut further told ANI.

The remarks came amid the media reports of state Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar offered Sharad Pawar a berth in Union Cabinet.

"Sharad Pawar has said that he will remain with the INDIA alliance. I trust that he will go with the INDIA alliance…," Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole clarified.

Supriya Sule reacted to the claim, saying no one has approached her with an offer of a portfolio. Though she said the party leaders should introspect on why they were making such statements.

The development began when on Wednesday, Congress leader and the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, Vijay Wadettiwar, questioned the recent meeting between Sharad Pawar and his nephew Ajit Pawar.

Sharad Pawar on Wednesday broke silence over his “secret" meeting with his nephew Ajit who split the party to join the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena-BJP government by leading a mutiny with eight MLAs.

“It was a family meeting with Ajit Pawar. I did not go to the media talking about the meeting," Pawar said.

(With ANI inputs)