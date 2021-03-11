The Central Government has accorded 'Y+' VIP security cover to Yesteryear Bollywood heartthrob Mithun Chakraborty , who recently joined the BJP, ahead of the Assembly elections in West Bengal.

The security cover will be provided by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) that has a dedicated wing for this task, called the special security group (SSG), according to a PTI report.

"Chakraborty has been given a 'Y+' cover and armed CISF commandos will accompany him during poll campaign in West Bengal," a senior officer said.

A threat perception report prepared by central security agencies recently recommended to the home ministry for a security cover to the national award-winning actor.

The 70-year-old actor had joined the BJP on Sunday at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mega rally at the Brigade Parade Ground in Kolkata.

Chakraborty was welcomed into the fold by BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and state president Dilip Ghosh, among others.

The National Award-winning actor, after being handed the saffron party flag by Ghosh, said he had always wanted to work for the underprivileged, and the saffron camp has given him a platform to fulfil his aspiration.

Chakraborty also said he had committed a mistake by joining the Trinamool Congress, which had sent him to the Rajya Sabha in 2014.

The actor also asserted that he was proud to be a Bengali.

"I always wanted to do something big in life, but had never dreamt of being a part of such a huge rally which is to be addressed by world's most popular leader Narendra Modi. I wished to work for the poorer sections of our society, and that wish will now be fulfilled," he said.

Amid huge cheers from supporters, Chakraborty, borrowing a dialogue from one of his films, said, "Ami joldhorao noi, bele borao noi... ami ekta cobra, ek chobol-ei chobi (Don't mistake me for a harmless snake, I am a cobra, can kill people with one bite)."

Election to the 294-member West Bengal assembly will be held in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. The results will be announced 2 May.

BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey will also be accorded with a similar cover that involves about 4-5 armed commandos protecting the person.

With these new inductions, the CISF now protects a total of 104 VIPs, including National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

With agency inputs

