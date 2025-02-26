Mithun Chakraborty rejects Mamata Banerjee’s remark on Mahakumbh 2025, cites ‘Sanatan Dharma’: ‘What she is saying is…’

Mithun Chakraborty criticised Mamata Banerjee's comments on Mahakumbh 2025, asserting that 70 crore people participated in the holy dip, showcasing the strength of Sanatan Dharma

26 Feb 2025
Mithun Chakraborty criticised Mamata Banerjee for her comments related to Mahakumbh 2025(Hindustan Times)

Mithun Chakraborty on Tuesday rejected West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s recent remark on ‘Mahakumbh 2025’ and said that people have seen “power of Sanatan Dharam’ in the ongoing mega-religious gathering.

“What she is saying is wrong. 70 crore people have come here and taken a holy dip. Is that incorrect?... People have seen the power of Sanatan Dharam,” ANI quoted the actor turned BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty as saying.

Chakraborty’s remark was in response to Mamata Banerjee’s comments rejecting the claim that Maha Kumbh occurred after 144 years.

“After 144 years, Mahakumbh will come. This is not right. If I’m wrong, correct me. I know that the punya snan (holy dip) system comes every year. Actually, we organise the Gangasagar Mela. That’s why I know about the holy dip,” Mamata Banerjee said on Tuesday.

The former Bollywood actor slammed the West Bengal chief minister and said that over 70 crore devotees have taken holy dip at Mahakumh 2025, a testimony of Sanatana Dharma's influence.

Mamata Banerjee past remark on Mahakumbh 2025

This is not the first time when Banerjee is facing flak for her remark on the ongoing Mahakumbh 2025 festival. Earlier, the Trinamool Congress chief had said that the mega festival has turned into “Mrityu Kumbh”. Later she clarified that she respects the Mahakumbh and her statement was an attack on the poor crowd managament in Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj.

This is ‘Mrityu Kumbh’. I respect Mahakumbh, I respect the holy Ganga Maa. But there is no planning. How many people have been recovered?” she said appealing the Yogi government to provide compensation to the victims of Mahakumbh 2025 stampede.

“I never said about pilgrims who took a holy dip in Mahakumbh, I respect them. I’m talking about the system and preparation there. If there is no planning, people will suffer. I appeal to the Yogi government to give compensation to those who died in the Mahakumbh 2025 stampede,” she said.

