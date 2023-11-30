Mizoram Exit Poll Results 2023 LIVE Updates: ZPM may win 15-25 seats, ruling MNF lags behind
Mizoram Exit Polls 2023 Live News Updates: Jan Ki Baat has predicted that ZPM may win 15-25 seats, while the ruling MNF may get between 10-14 seats.
Mizoram Exit Polls 2023 Live News Updates: India TV-CNX on 30 November released its exit poll result 2023 prediction for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. In its prediction, the India TV-CNX has predicted that the ruling MNF may get between 14-18 seats, while ZPM may win 12-16. The Congress may play the role of kingmaker, as they are most likely to get between 8-10 seats. BJP may get between 0-2 seats.