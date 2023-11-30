Mizoram Exit Polls 2023 Live News Updates: India TV-CNX on 30 November released its exit poll result 2023 prediction for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. In its prediction, the India TV-CNX has predicted that the ruling MNF may get between 14-18 seats, while ZPM may win 12-16. The Congress may play the role of kingmaker, as they are most likely to get between 8-10 seats. BJP may get between 0-2 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On the contrary, Jan Ki Baat has released its exit poll result 2023 prediction for Mizoram Assembly Election 2023. In its prediction, Jan Ki Baat has predicted that ZPM may win 15-25 seats, while the ruling MNF may get between 10-14 seats. Congress may get 5-9 seats while BJP may get 0-2 seats. Others may get 1-5 seats.

With the polling for the 40 Assembly seats completed for Mizoram in single phase on 7 November, and the polling in all other states concluded, the India Today-Axis My India, ABP News-CVoter, News 24-Today's Chanakya and Times Now-ETG are all set with their predictions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For the state elections, a voter turnout of 78.40 percent was recorded on November 7 in the single-phase election, where a total of 174 candidates were in the fray in Mizoram.

The main contest is between the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF), Congress, and Zoram People’s Movement with the BJP keen to emerge as “king maker".

In the 2018 Assembly elections, the Mizo National Front bagged 26 seats with a vote share of 37.8 per cent. While the Congress secured five seats, and the BJP won one seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What 2018 predictions said: For the 2018 Mizoram Assembly Election, the CVoter-Republic TV had predicted 16-20 seats for the Congress and 14-18 seats for the Mizo National Front (MNF). On the contrary, CNX-Times predicted 18 seats for the Congress and 16 seats for the BJP.

However, the MNF won 26 Assembly seats, the Congress 5 and Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) eight seats.

This is a developing story, it will be updated shortly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

