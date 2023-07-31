Mizoram awaits Centre's aid to shelter 12,600 people fleeing Manipur amid unrest

Mizoram awaits Centre's aid to shelter 12,600 people fleeing Manipur amid unrest2 min read 31 Jul 2023, 09:54 AM IST
As per the Mizoram home department, a total of 12,611 people from Manipur have sought shelter in the state as of Friday.
A senior official from the Mizoram government revealed that they are still awaiting financial assistance from the Central government to support over 12,600 people from Manipur who seek shelter in Mizoram due to the ongoing ethnic strife.
