Mizoram awaits Centre's aid to shelter 12,600 people fleeing Manipur amid unrest

A senior official from the Mizoram government revealed that they are still awaiting financial assistance from the Central government to support over 12,600 people from Manipur who seek shelter in Mizoram due to the ongoing ethnic strife.

As reported by PTI, Mizoram Home Commissioner and Secretary H Lalengmawia noted that Chief Minister Zoramthanga had, in May, sought ₹10 crore as an immediate relief package for those displaced people.

"We have not received any assistance from the Centre so far. The state government has raised funds on its own to provide relief to internally displaced people from Manipur," Lalengmawia told PTI on Sunday.

Lalengmawia noted that the Central government would promptly approve funds for the individuals seeking refuge in Mizoram following the outbreak of ethnic violence in the neighboring state on May 3.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Mizoram authorities have reached out to various groups, including legislators, government employees, bankers, and others, seeking donations to support those affected, PTI noted.

"We have completed the collection and I am yet to receive a report of the total collected amount," he said.

As per the Mizoram home department, a total of 12,611 people from Manipur have sought shelter in the state as of Friday. Among them, 4,440 individuals have taken refuge in Kolasib district, 4,265 in Aizawl, and 2,951 in Saitual, according to PTI.

PTI reported that the remaining 955 people are residing in various districts, including Champhai, Mamit, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lunglei, Serchhip, Khawzawl, and Hnahthial. To support these individuals, the government and village authorities have established 38 relief camps in Aizawl, Kolasib, and Saitual.

The state government, NGOs, churches and villagers provided food and other basic items to the displaced people.

In early May, clashes erupted in Manipur following a 'Tribal Solidarity March' held in the hill districts as a protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The Meitei community, constituting approximately 53 percent of Manipur's population, primarily resides in the Imphal Valley. On the other hand, the tribal communities, including Nagas and Kukis, make up about 40 percent of the population and predominantly live in the hill districts.

(With inputs from PTI)