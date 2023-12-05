Mizoram: Swearing-in ceremony of CM Lalduhoma to be held on 8 December

The swearing-in ceremony of Mizoram's newly elected Chief Minister Lalduhoma will be held on 8 December, Friday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) emerged victorious in Mizoram by winning 27 out of 40 assembly constituencies. ZPM will form the next government in Mizoram with ZPM chief Lalduhoma, to take oath as Mizoram's next Chief Minister.

As per Election Commission results revealed yesterday, the Mizo National Front (MNF) won 10 seats, the BJP won two seats and Congress won one.

Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) Chief Ministerial candidate Lalduhoma, secured victory over won the Serchhip seat, told ANI that "after swearing in, we will announce our top priority projects for the next 100 days."

"Mizoram is facing a financial crisis and the financial condition is very bad. We are going to inherit from the outgoing government. In spite of this, we are going to honour our commitment. That is buying of four selected items - ginger, turmeric, chilli and broom stick. These four items have been identified. We declared the minimum price and we are going to start now. Right now, we are going to go through the process of buying these four items. In spite of all the constraints we are facing, this is our commitment to the people and we are going to honour it. This is our first priority; we are friends of farmers and we have to give them that top priority," Lalduhoma said.

Talking about financial reform in the state, Lalduhoma said that there will be consolidation in finance; financial reform is very necessary, and for that, they are going to make a resource mobilization team comprising the expert members and they will look after the austerity measures, investment measures, manpower assessment and all that. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"After that, our main priority will be anti-corruption measures and for that, we are going to give general consent to the CBI as soon as possible. The law will take its own course. I am not in favour of witch hunting. We will start from now with the new government to defy corruption," Lalduhoma said.

He further said that, after swearing in, the new government will announce its top priority projects for the next 100 days.

"Probably tomorrow or the day after tomorrow, I will meet the Governor. We will have a meeting with our elder councils and we are going to form a ministry with them. A swearing-in ceremony will be held within this month. I can't fix the date right now," Lalduhoma said.

The ZPM, which was formed six years ago through a merger of six smaller outfits, swept the assembly polls in Mizoram on Monday, ending decades of rule by the MNF and the Congress in the northeastern state.

From being in charge of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's security to leading the ZPM to a historic win, Lalduhoma's journey has been all about battling against the odds.

