Home >Politics >News >MK Stalin announces 39 crore memorial for DMK stalwart Karunanidhi

MK Stalin announces 39 crore memorial for DMK stalwart Karunanidhi

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin 
1 min read . 01:42 PM IST PTI

  • Stalin hailed his father M Karunanidhi as the ‘sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu’

CHENNAI : Minister M Karunanidhi will be constructed at the Marina on Kamarajar Salai here in recognition of his efforts to create a "modern Tamil Nadu," chief minister M K Stalin announced on Tuesday. The memorial on the famous beach will come up on 2.21 acres of land, Stalin informed the state Assembly.

 Recalling the contributions of the late DMK stalwart in various spheres such as social welfare, transport , literature, education, urbanisation and infrastructure development, Stalin hailed his father as the "sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu." "After being in the headlines permanently for about half a century, he went into permanent rest on August 7, 2018," Stalin said on the demise of Karunanidhi, adding, he did a lot to the Tamil community before his death. 

"In recognition of his great work for mother Tamil Nadu and to highlight his achievements and thought to the future generations, a memorial at a cost of 39 crore will be built for him at the premises of the Anna memorial (DMK founder and late CM CN Annadurai) at Kamarajar Salai on 2.21 acres," Stalin said. It will have modern pictorial illustrations about the late leader, the CM added.

