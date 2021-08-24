MK Stalin announces 39 crore memorial for DMK stalwart Karunanidhi

Recalling the contributions of the late DMK stalwart in various spheres such as social welfare, transport , literature, education, urbanisation and infrastructure development, Stalin hailed his father as the "sculptor of a modern Tamil Nadu." "After being in the headlines permanently for about half a century, he went into permanent rest on August 7, 2018," Stalin said on the demise of Karunanidhi, adding, he did a lot to the Tamil community before his death.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}