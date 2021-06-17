Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday. The issues CM Stalin took up with PM Modi included NEET exam, coronavirus vaccination, among others.

The DMK leader urged the prime minister to scrap all national level entrance tests like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test and allow Tamil Nadu to fill professional seats including the MBBS based on class 12 marks alone.

Speaking to reporters after his 30-minute meeting with PM Modi, CM Stalin said, "All entrance examinations for professional courses like the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test should be scrapped and such aspects also featured in the memorandum."

The Tamil Nadu CM said he has requested PM Modi to provide additional doses of coronavirus vaccine to the state.

On his first visit to Delhi after assuming office as Chief Minister last month, Stalin said that he has urged operationalising the union government's vaccine manufacturing facilities in Tamil Nadu.

While one facility is at Chengelpet near Chennai another is in the Nilgiris district. "I have given a memorandum to the Prime Minister," he stated.

The union government should release full funding due to Tamil Nadu including those related to Goods and Service Tax and these were among the demands that were made in the memorandum, CM Stalin added.

The DMK leader also said that the prime minister has assured his full cooperation to take forward the development initiatives of Tamil Nadu.

CM Stalin led his party to a big win in the assembly polls in his state. He is on a two-day visit to the national capital.

CM Stalin will also meet interim Congress president Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi tomorrow. He will also oversee the work of the DMK party office in Delhi.

"Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru @mkstalin met PM @narendramodi," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted and posted pictures of their meeting.

