MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu today tabled a bill seeking a permanent exemption to the state from NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) in the Legislative Assembly.

MK Stalin said in the Legislative Assembly, “Today, I have presented the resolution against NEET. You (AIADMK) also brought this resolution. I urge opposition parties to extend their support to this resolution."

“We took steps to cancel NEET exam as soon as we came to power. Govt is taking all constructive steps to cancel NEET exam & enroll students in medical education on basis of Class 12 marks. I request you all to support the Bill (seeking permanent exemption from NEET)," Stalin further said.

“You (AIADMK) were in alliance with Centre, you still are. When it came to voting for CAA & farm laws, you should've imposed condition of exemption from NEET. You didn't have courage to raise voice, you ruled in silence until death of aspirants," MK Stalin said in Assembly

NEET is the all-India level entrance examination for undergraduate medical courses.This year, the exam was held on September 12 across the country.

“We are against the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), we don't want NEET. We want our students to be given a fair chance & equal opportunity. This is against social justice," said Kanimozhi, DMK MP in Chennai.

Meanwhile, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader Edappadi K Palaniswami said they will support the NEET resolution.

"Students didn't prepare well for the exam as DMK-govt said that NEET will be scrapped. We have decided to walk out in protest. We will support NEET resolution," said Palaniswami.

He further alleged that Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is responsible for the death of a 19-year-old medical aspirant.

"Students and their parents were totally confused over the conduction of NEET exam here. There is no clear stand taken by the DMK government on NEET. Yesterday, a student, Danush committed suicide. DMK is responsible for it," added former CM.

A 19-year-old medical aspirant was found dead at his home in Salem hours before the NEET exam.

