MK Stalin slammed the Union Cabinet for approving bill to amend the Constitution to implement “one nation, one election” bill calling it ‘impractical and anti-democratic’

He posted on X, The Union Cabinet has approved introducing the draconian ‘One Nation, One Election Bill’ in Parliament. This impractical and anti-democratic move will erase regional voices, erode federalism, and disrupt governance.

“Rise up INDIA! Let us resist this attack on Indian Democracy with all our strength!” he went on to add.

The Union Cabinet approved two bills on Thursday, including one to amend the Constitution for implementing "one nation, one election." These draft legislations are likely to be introduced in the ongoing winter session of Parliament. Currently, the Cabinet has approved holding simultaneous elections for the Lok Sabha and state assemblies only.

A high-level committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind had also recommended aligning local body elections with national and state polls. However, the Cabinet has decided not to include local body elections for now.

Opposition parties raised concerns over the bills and said larger consultations are required while ruling NDA leaders asserted the burden on the exchequer will be lessened.

INDIA bloc opposes ‘One nation, one election billl’ Opposition MPs questioned if the country is logistically ready to hold simultaneous elections, pointing out that recent polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand could not be held together with that in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir.

"One Nation one election sounds good, if the nation can go in that direction, nothing like it. But what is the reality? Is the Election Commission ready for it? Do we have enough forces, infrastructure?" Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Anil Desai said.

"J&K, and Haryana elections could have been held together with Maharashtra but it was not done. Even the Jharkhand election was held in two phases... If government has some solution it can be discussed, but in present situation it does not appear they can do it," Desai said.

Congress Lok Sabha member K Suresh said his party has already made its stand clear, and it is opposed to simultaneous polls. "Our party has already cleared our stand from the beginning, our stand has not changed. We are opposing it. Entire opposition is opposing it," he said.

am Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh said, "There's only one slogan of the Modi government that is 'one nation, one Adani'".