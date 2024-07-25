MK Stalin’s ’advise’ for PM Modi on Budget 2024, says ’you will be isolated if...’

INDIA bloc MPs on Wednesday staged a protest in Parliament premises over the alleged discrimination against opposition-ruled states in the Union Budget 2024. Now, in a scathing attack at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin has ‘advised’ that he will be "isolated" if he continues to run the government according to political likes and dislikes.

Taking to X, the Tamil Nadu CM wrote, “#INDIA coalition MPs have staged a protest protesting the omission of several states in the Union financial report. Hon'ble Prime Minister @narendramodi You said, "The election is over, now we have to think about the country." But yesterday #Budget2024 will save your rule, but not the Indian nation! Run the government in general. Don't be bent on avenging those who have yet defeated you. I am obliged to advise you that if you run the government according to political likes and dislikes, you will be isolated.”