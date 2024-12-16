Uddhav, Raj Thackeray bhai-bhai again? MNS chief’s presence at family wedding sparks reconciliation buzz

Raj Thackeray's recent attendance at a family wedding has sparked speculation about a potential reconciliation with cousin Uddhav Thackeray. Discussions of a political alliance ahead of civic elections are growing among MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT) members, aiming to consolidate Marathi votes.

Written By Sayantani
Updated16 Dec 2024, 08:58 AM IST
Mumbai, India - Nov. 20, 2024: MNS candidate Amit Thackeray along MNS Chief Raj Thackeray after casting their vote for State assembly elections at voting centre in Shivaji park, in Mumbai, India, on Wednesday, November 20, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)(Hindustan Times)

Maharashtra Politics: The recent presence of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray at the wedding reception of Shounak Patankar, the nephew of Rashmi Thackeray (wife of Uddhav Thackeray), has reignited speculation regarding a potential reconciliation between the estranged Thackeray cousins.

The reception, held at Taj Lands End in Bandra West on Sunday, attracted several prominent figures, further fuelling rumours of a political alliance.

Growing Chatter of Political Pact of Thackerays

Within both the MNS and Shiv Sena (UBT), there is increasing discussion about the possibility of Uddhav and Raj Thackeray setting aside their differences to form a poll pact ahead of the upcoming statewide civic elections, including those for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Grassroots workers from both parties have expressed a strong desire for reconciliation, especially following their disappointing performances in the recent state assembly elections.

Many believe that a reunion between the Thackerays could consolidate Marathi votes, which are seen as crucial for success in the civic polls.

Raj Thackeray Accepts Olive Branch?

People in the know indicate that Raj Thackeray's attendance at the wedding is perceived as an acceptance of an olive branch extended by Uddhav.

Raj Thackeray was seen interacting with Rashmi Thackeray and her mother during the wedding reception of Shounak Patankar, an HT report confirmed. However, Aaditya Thackeray did not meet Raj Thackeray, as he had left for lunch prior to Raj's arrival.

Sridhar Patankar, Shounak’s father, confirmed to Hindustan Times that Raj was invited to bless his son.

He stated, “Please don’t read too much into Rajsaheb’s visit. He came out of love and family ties.” He further noted that although Raj and Uddhav arrived at different times and did not cross paths, many relatives managed to meet both leaders.

Shounak Patankar married Eshana Raut, the daughter of Neeta and Subodh Raut. The Patankar family, which previously resided in Dombivli, has recently relocated to Bandra East, bringing them closer to Matoshree—the official residence of the Thackeray family.

This proximity may further facilitate interactions between the Thackeray families and potentially influence future political dynamics in Maharashtra.

Implication on Maharashtra Politics

The potential for a reconciliation between the estranged Thackeray cousins-- Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav and MNS Chief Raj – could have significant implications for Maharashtra's political landscape. With both parties facing challenges in mobilising support, a united front may enhance their electoral prospects in future contests.

Key Takeaways
  • The attendance of Raj Thackeray at a family wedding raises hopes for a political alliance.
  • A potential reconciliation could consolidate Marathi votes and enhance electoral prospects.
  • Grassroots support within both parties is crucial for any future collaboration.
First Published:16 Dec 2024, 08:58 AM IST
