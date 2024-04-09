MNS offers ‘unconditional support’ to BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra ahead of Lok Sabha 2024
MNS offers 'unconditional support' to BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Raj Thackeray backs PM Modi, urges party members to gear up for upcoming state assembly elections in the state.
The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has extended its ‘unconditional support’ the ruling BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Party chief Raj Thackeray also reiterated his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai. He also asked party workers to begin preparations for state assembly elections due later this year.