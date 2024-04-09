The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena has extended its ‘unconditional support’ the ruling BJP-Shiv-Sena-NCP alliance in Maharashtra. Party chief Raj Thackeray also reiterated his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a Gudi Padwa rally in Mumbai. He also asked party workers to begin preparations for state assembly elections due later this year.

“Maharashtra Navnirman Sena is unconditionally supporting the grand alliance of 'BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP...This support is only for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA alliance. Now everyone should prepare for the elections..." the MNS chief said.

Much has been said about the possibility of Raj Thackeray's MNS joining the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The MNS has not fielded any candidate for the upcoming polls.

(With inputs from agencies)

