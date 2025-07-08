MNS workers detained during protest in Thane, CM Fadnavis says march was allowed, but MNS insisted on ‘specific route’

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday said permission had been granted for a rally in neighbouring Mira Bhayander in which Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leaders planned to participate, but the party insisted on a specific route, which posed law and order challenges.

Officials said police detained Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's (MNS) Thane and Palghar head Avinash Jadhav and several other party activists on Tuesday ahead of the rally planned in Thane's Mira Bhayander area. The rally was to counter a protest staged earlier by traders against the slapping of a food stall owner for not speaking in Marathi.

The rally was proposed by the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti in Mira Bhayander area.

Police requested them to change the route: Fadnavis Speaking to reporters in the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan premises on the issue, Fadnavis said, “There is no opposition to holding a rally. It was difficult to give permission for the sought route. Police requested them to change the route, but the organisers were adamant on a particular route.”

“It could cause traffic or a stampede-like situation. In such a situation, police try to convince and offer an alternate route. We are in a democracy, everyone has the right to hold rallies,” he said.

"If they ask for permission for a proper route, we will give permission today and even tomorrow also. Another organisation held a rally on the route approved by the police, but these people remained adamant on a particular route," he added.

On claims that Mira Road in Thane was being used as a testing ground for new political experiments, the chief minister said a Marathi person has a "large heart".

"The Marathi people, during attacks on the country, cared about the country and did not remain selfish. A Marathi person cannot possess shallow thoughts," he said.

Referring to the sequence of events, Fadnavis said permission was sought late Monday night for holding a gathering, which was also granted.

“But when it came to the rally, they were pushing for a particular route. If permission was given, there might have been a law and order situation. For last so many years, we all are holding rallies and these are always done after consultation with police,” he added.