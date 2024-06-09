Explore
From BJP chief JP Nadda to former MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan — Who are the new faces inducted into Modi cabinet?

Livemint

BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as a Union Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi

BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as a Union Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi (ANI)Premium
BJP leader JP Nadda takes oath as a Union Cabinet minister in the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi (ANI)

Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister for the third time on Sunday with several new Cabinet members. Several key BJP leaders including BJP chief JP Nadda and multi-term Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan were inducted as Union Ministers for the first time. NDA members such as Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi have also become part of the third Modi Cabinet. 

Here is a full list of new faces:

  • BJP chief JP Nadda 
  • Former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan
  • Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) founder Jitan Ram Manjhi 
  • Odisha MP Jual Oram

 

Published: 09 Jun 2024, 07:37 PM IST
