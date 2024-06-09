Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also alleges Modi government had demolished and destroyed Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and elsewhere

In a fresh attack on Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Sunday called Modi paying tribute to Mahatma Gandhi ahead of his swearing-in for a third time in office "breath-taking hypocrisy".

In a post on social media platform X (formerly twitter), Jairam Ramesh said: “Aap track record dekhiye--His ideological brotherhood created such a toxic environment of hostility and hatred that it resulted in the cold-blooded murder of the Mahatma on January 30th, 1948."

"He never pulls up his colleagues who make Nathuram Godse into some sort of hero, he displaces Mahatma Gandhi's statue in Parliament House--not once but twice," he added.

Further, Jairam said: “He falsely claims that before the Attenborough film of 1982 on him, Mahatma Gandhi was not known to the world. He demolishes and destroys Gandhian institutions in Varanasi, Ahmedabad, and elsewhere. Breath-taking hypocrisy!"

On Sunday morning, Modi offered his tribute to Mahatma Gandhi, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, and also offered homage at the war memorial ahead of his swearing-in as the prime minister for a third time in office.

He will take the oath of office at 7:15 PM on Sunday along with his council of ministers in a ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

On June 5, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) unanimously passed a resolution to elect Narendra Modi as their leader.

With today's swearing-in, Narendra Modi will become the only leader after former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, who has been elected for a third consecutive term after completing the full tenure of each previous term.

According to PTI, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge would be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, Congress parliamentary party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said that he has lost the mandate he sought and criticized him for not taking "responsibility for failure".

“The Prime Minister who sought the mandate solely in his name to the exclusion of both his party and its allies has suffered a political and worse, a moral defeat. In reality, he has lost the mandate he sought and thereby lost the right to leadership as well," Sonia Gandhi had said while addressing the extended CWC meeting.

