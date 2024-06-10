The Council of Ministers in Modi 3.0 has 72 ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the new Union government with Modi as the prime minister and 30 leaders as Cabinet Ministers. Five Lok Sabha MPs were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 36 leaders took oath as the Ministers of State.

Here's a deep dive into new Union Cabinet.

This time, the Union Cabinet has 72 ministers, only nine short of achieving the maximum strength of 81 members.

As per the Constitution, the total number of ministers, including the Prime Minister, in the Council of Ministers shall not exceed 15 per cent of the total strength (543) of the Lok Sabha. 15 per cent of 543 is 81.

As of May 18, 2023, there were 76 ministers in the 17th Lok Sabha Council of Ministers, as per the government.

How many ministers are from Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha?

The Council of Ministers in Modi 3.0 has 13 members from the Rajya Sabha, while 57 are newly-elected MPs from the Lok Sabha. Two of the new ministers of state – Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian – are not members of either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha and are required to become a member of Parliament within six months of their oath-taking.

Of the total 31 cabinet ministers, including PM Modi, as many as eight are Rajya Sabha members. Among the Cabinet ministers who are Rajya Sabha members are Jagat Prakash Nadda, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Hardeep Singh Puri.

Sarbananda Sonowal and Jyotiraditya Scindia are members of the Rajya Sabha but have been elected to Lok Sabha this time.

The Rajya Sabha members who were inducted as Ministers of State are Ramdas Athawale, Ramnath Thakur, BL Verma, L Murugan, Satish Chandra Dubey, Sanjay Seth and Pabitra Margherita.

Modi 3.0: Who's in, who's out

The new faces include BJP national chief Jagat Prakash Nadda, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, former Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal, JD(S) leader and former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, HAM leader and former Bihar CM Jitan Ram Manjhi, JDU leader Lalan Singh, BJP MP Suresh Gopi, Shiv Sena's Prataprao Jadhav and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) leader Chirag Paswan, BJP leader Raksha Khadse were among the first-time ministers.

Who's out? As many as 38 ministers of the outgoing Lok Sabha were replaced in Modi 3.0 cabinet. Smriti Irani, Anurag Thakur, Ajay Bhatt, Rajeev Chandrashekhar, Ashwini Choubey, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, Meenakshi Lekhi, Arjun Munda and V Muraleedharan were among those who were ministers in Modi 2.0 cabinet, but were cut off in the Modi 3.0 list. Check full list here

Who have been repeated? As many as 34 ministers from this outgoing Council of ministers were retained. Familiar faces such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman, S Jaishankar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, Dharmendra Pradhan Arjun Ram Meghwal and Jitendra Singh were among leaders who were retained in the Council of ministers. Tap here to read full list

7 Women ministers

Seven women leaders were inducted into the Council of ministers, with only two of them given cabinet berths.

Nirmala Sitharaman and Annpurna Devi were sworn in as cabinet ministers, while five women—Anupriya Patel, Sobha Karandlaje, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, Savitri Thakur, and Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya—were inducted as Ministers of State. Tap here to more details

No Muslim minister

For the first time, no Muslim MP was sworn in as a minister. In fact, there is no Muslim MP among all NDA partners this time. All 25 Muslim MPs are either from INDIA bloc or independents.

According to the Times of India, the outgoing Council of ministers did not include a Muslim minister after Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi was not re-elected to the Rajya Sabha.

The NDA did not have a Muslim minister after Naqvi had resigned in 2022, a day before his term as a member of Parliament (MP) was scheduled to end. This time, no Muslim candidate from NDA allies got elected to the 18th Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, political analysts Amitabh Tiwari said, "65% of ministers from OBC-SC-ST-Minority community."

Cabinet berth distribution with NDA allies

Leaders of NDA allies were assigned 11 berth in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet.

BJP's ally Janata Dal (United) got two cabinet seats in Modi 3.0 cabinet. They were Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (cabinet minister) and Ram Nath Thakur (Minister of State).

Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi was sworn in as a cabinet minister.

Two Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leaders – Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar – and one from the Apna Dal(S) party – Anupriya Patel – were allotted a berth in the Modi 3.0 Cabinet. Lok Janshakti Party's Chirag Paswan was also part of the Council of ministers.

Shiv Sena's Prataprao Ganpatrao Jadhava also found a place in the Cabinet. On Sunday, Republican Party of India leader Ramdas Athawale, JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy, and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were among other allies inducted into the Council of Ministers.

