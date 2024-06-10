Modi 3.0 Cabinet Decoded: No Muslim face, 11 NDA ministers — Who made it, who didn't?
Modi 3.0 Cabinet: This time, the Union Council of Ministers has 72 members, only nine short of achieving the maximum strength. Here's a look at the composition of the new cabinet – no Muslim ministers, seven women and 11 NDA partners.
The Council of Ministers in Modi 3.0 has 72 ministers, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) formed the new Union government with Modi as the prime minister and 30 leaders as Cabinet Ministers. Five Lok Sabha MPs were sworn in as Ministers of State (Independent Charge), and 36 leaders took oath as the Ministers of State.