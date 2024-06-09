Modi 3.0 cabinet: NCP rejects MoS berth for Praful Patel, Ajit Pawar cites this reason
Modi 3.0 cabinet: Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) leader Praful Patel Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership last night offered his party a Minister of State (MoS) with independent charge. However, the party decided to wait for a few days as it would have been a demotion for me—as “earlier I was a cabinet minister in the union government."