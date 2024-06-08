Modi 3.0 cabinet update: Nitish Kumar's JDU may get 2 berths, says report
Modi 3.0 cabinet update: JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur may be allotted minister's post in the new cabinet, a report claimed on Saturday.
Amid speculations around the new Union Cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a latest report claimed on Saturday that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) may be allotted two cabinet berths. JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur may be allotted ministers' post in the new cabinet, NDTV reported.