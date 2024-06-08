Modi 3.0 cabinet update: Nitish Kumar's JDU may get 2 berths, says report

Modi 3.0 cabinet update: JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur may be allotted minister's post in the new cabinet, a report claimed on Saturday.

Amid speculations around the new Union Cabinet of Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi, a latest report claimed on Saturday that Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal United (JDU) may be allotted two cabinet berths. JD(U) leaders Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur may be allotted ministers' post in the new cabinet, NDTV reported. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Narendra Modi is all set to take oath as India's Prime Minister for the third term on Sunday. The swearing-in ceremony will take place around 7:15 pm. There has been no official confirmation as to which MP will be given which cabinet berth in the new Union Cabinet.

However, a Financial Express reported claimed that Nitish Kumar’s JD (U) “plans to leverage the 12 Lok Sabha seats it won to negotiate plum portfolios in the new Cabinet, including the coveted railway ministry". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On being asked if the Railway ministry portfolio should be given to JD(U) in the new Cabinet, JD(U) MP-elect from Bihar's Sheohar, Lovely Anand said, "Yes, it certainly should be given, it has always happened. Bihar should also get special status."

Apart from the JD(DU), JD(S) leader and former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy reportedly hinted that his party was interested in the Agriculture portfolio in the new government.

With 12 MPs, the JD(U) is the second biggest Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally after the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), which has 16 parliamentarians. The new BJP-led government will depend critically on these two parties for survival. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has 293 MPs in the 18 Lok Sabha, comfortably above the majority mark of 272 in the 543-member Lok Sabha.

PM-designate Narendra Modi met President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday and staked claim to form the new government. He was earlier elected the leader of the alliance in the NDA Parliamentary meeting.

"The President will administer the Oath of Office and Secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council of Ministers on June 09, 2024 at 07:15 pm (1345 GMT)," an official statement said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

