First visuals National Democratic Alliance (NDA) leaders' meeting with Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi surfaced on social media on Sunday. The meeting was held at the residence of Narendra Modi, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in Delhi. A video of the meeting emerged just hours before the oath-taking ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

Newly-elected members of Parliament, who are likely to be included in the new Union Cabinet of Narendra Modi's government, were invited for the high tea ahead of the oath-taking ceremony, which will be held at 7.15 pm.

The video showed some prominent faces attending the meeting. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders such as Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Nirmala Sitharaman and Mansukh Mandaviya were seen attending the meeting with Modi.

JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, who said on Sunday that PM-designate Modi has given him an opportunity to serve as a Minister in the new Cabinet, was also spotted in the video showing PM Modi's meeting with NDA leaders.

Other leaders who attended the meeting were Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Giriraj Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Manohar Lal Khattar, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Raksha Khadse, George Kurian, Ravneet Singh Bittu, G Kishan Reddy, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, CR Patil, Jayant Chaudhary, Lallan Singh, Jitan Ram Manjhi, Ramdas Athawale, Prataprao Jadhav.

ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 Cabinet: ‘Mujhe toh kuch pta hi nahi hai abhi..,’ says Shivraj Singh Chouhan on getting ministerial post

NDA allies like TDP's Ram Mohan Naidu and Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani and JD(U)'s Lalan Singh and Ram Nath Thakur besides Chirag Paswan, Jitan Ram Manjhi and Jayant Chaudhary are being considered as ministers, news agency PTI reported.

ALSO READ: Modi 3.0 cabinet update: Nitish Kumar's JDU may get 2 berths, Chandrababu Nadu's TDP 4, says report

Narendra Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister of the country for the third straight term at 7:15 pm on Sunday. His party BJP, who is part of the NDA, won 240 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The NDA, in total, won over 290 seats -- crossing the halfway mark needed to form the government.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!