Lost in Amethi, will Smriti Irani be made BJP's 1st woman president? All you need to know
As Smriti Irani lost cabinet spot in Modi 3.0, will she appointed as the party presdient. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Smirit Irani lost the Amethi seat to Congress candidate Kishori Lal Sharma.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be appointing the party's new national president as incumbent JP Nadda has joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Nadda has been appointed as the Health and Family Welfare Minister as well as the Chemical and Fertilizer Minister.