The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be appointing the party's new national president as incumbent JP Nadda has joined the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Nadda has been appointed as the Health and Family Welfare Minister as well as the Chemical and Fertilizer Minister.

In 2019, Nadda became the party's working president and was then promoted to full-time president in January 2020. As he has now joined the cabinet, many probable names are coming up on who will be appointed as BJP President.

As per News18 report, the party might also look to appoint its first woman president. With women voters increasingly defying caste and religious boundaries, the BJP is also considering appointing its first woman president, the report added.

Will Smriti Irani be the new BJP President?

As per media reports, there has been speculation about Smriti Irani being appointed as the BJP President. If she is appointed, she would be the first woman president of the party.

Irani was left out of the Modi 3.0 cabinet minister's name and was also replaced by Annapurna Devi, BJP OBC leader from Jharkhand as the Union Cabinet Minister for Women and Child Development. In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP dipped to 33 seats, while the Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 37 seats in Uttar Pradesh. BJP also lost Faizabad, which includes the temple town of Ayodhya, to the Samajwadi Party. Moreover, the party also lost Amethi's seat where Smriti Irani was pitted against Congress' Kishori Lal Sharma. In the 2019 general elections, Irani had beat Rahul Gandhi from Amethi.

The party that appointed Droupadi Murmu as India's first Dalit woman President also takes pride in having convened a special session of Parliament last year to pass the women's reservation bill. The legislation aims to ensure at least 33% of the seats in state Legislative Assemblies and the Lok Sabha for women.

Who was the first BJP Party President ?

The party had never apointed a woman president since its formation in 19080. Former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the first party president. Later, other leaders like L.K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kushabhau Thakre, Bangaru Laxman, Jana Krishnamurthi, Venkaiah Naidu, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, Amit Shah, JP Nadda have played the role of party president.

Who are the other probable names for BJP president?

According to reports, Anurag Thakur is a potential candidate for the position of party president. Other notable contenders include BJP General Secretary Vinod Tawde, K Laxman, Sunil Bansal, Devendra Fadnavis, Om Mathur, and Om Birla, media reports stated.

