Business News/ Politics / News/  Modi 3.0: Mallikarjun Kharge attends swearing-in ceremony, says 'will congratulate PM if…'

Livemint

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attended Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony, calling it his constitutional duty. He mentioned the possibility of congratulating Modi if they met.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge attended the oath-taking ceremony of Narendra Modi on Sunday, dubbing it his "constitutional duty." The Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha also broached the possibility of congratulating the BJP leader if the two met during the event.

"I am attending this event because of the constitutional duty. I being the LoP in the Rajya Sabha, this is my duty..." he told reporters.

