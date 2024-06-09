Modi 3.0: Rahul Gandhi slams PM-designate over NEET exam row, vows to be voice of students in Parliament
Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi over NEET exam controversy. Congress protested exam result rigging in Delhi. BJP members of NDA set for third term oath despite uproar.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Narendra Modi on Sunday amid the NEET exam row. Party supporters also led protests in the national capital against alleged rigging of exam results. The developments came even as senior members of the BJP-led NDA prepared to take oath for a record third term.