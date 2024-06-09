Rahul Gandhi criticized Modi over NEET exam controversy. Congress protested exam result rigging in Delhi. BJP members of NDA set for third term oath despite uproar.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi lashed out at Narendra Modi on Sunday amid the NEET exam row. Party supporters also led protests in the national capital against alleged rigging of exam results. The developments came even as senior members of the BJP-led NDA prepared to take oath for a record third term. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Narendra Modi has not even taken oath yet and the scam in NEET exam has devastated more than 24 lakh students and their families. 6 students from the same exam centre top the exam with maximum marks, many get such marks which are technically not possible, but the government is continuously denying the possibility of paper leak," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X.

The MP-designate also claimed that his party had formulated a ‘robust’ plan to handle what he dubbed a “paper leak industry". Congress leaders on Friday demanded a high-level investigation under the Supreme Court's supervision into "irregularities" in NEET for medical courses and accused the BJP of cheating youngsters and playing with their futures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

(With inputs from agencies)

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!