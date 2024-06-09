Modi 3.0: Sonia Gandhi says PM-designate lost ‘right to leadership’ : ‘Instead of taking responsibility for failure…’
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi took a dig at Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi over his third time swearing in as PM.
Congress leader Sonia Gandhi criticized Narendra Modi on Saturday for choosing to take oath as Prime Minister. The senior politician claimed that the PM-designate had lost the mandate he sought and questioned him for not taking “responsibility for failure". The remarks came even as members of the BJP-led NDA prepared to be sworn-in for a record third term.