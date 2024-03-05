Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his ‘my country is my family’ remark, calling him a ‘self-proclaimed Vishwaguru' and a ‘democratically elected person’. He said the last 10 years were ‘anyaay kaal’ for his own family members.

“Even our priority is the people of our country. We are raising their voice against inflation, unemployment, economic instabilities, and polarisation," the Congress MP said. He asked, “If 140 crore Indians are his family, why has he broken their trust, why has he done injustice to them? He is a democratically elected person, but his personality and his way of working is absolutely unjust." “He sits there just for marketing, and rebranding, and is a self-proclaimed Vishwaguru. We respect the post of the Prime Minister but if a person demands respect, he needs to behave respectably," Ramesh added.

This came after PM Modi on Monday asserted that 140 crore Indians are "my family" as he mounted a counter-offensive over RJD's Lalu Prasad's "no family" jibe at him and the BJP rallied around its leader by launching the "Modi Ka Parivar" campaign to corner the opposition in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls.

He also slammed opposition parties as "dynastic" and said they may have different faces but "jhoot" and "loot" were common to their character.

Modi's remarks came a day after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad at a rally of the grand alliance in Patna said, "What can we do if Narendra Modi does not have a family of his own? He keeps bragging about the Ram temple. He is not even a true Hindu. In Hindu tradition, a son must shave his head and beard upon the demise of his parents. Modi did not do so when his mother died".

The Prime Minister reiterated that his commitment was to the people of the country and that he had left home at a young age with the dream of serving the people.

“140 crore people of this country are my family. Mera Bharat mera parivaar hai(my India is my family). My life is like an open book. People of the country know about it," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

