Modi and Nitish govts not working for farmers, labourers: Rahul Gandhi

NEW DELHI: Campaigning for Bihar assembly elections on Wednesday, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the governments led by both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar do not work for farmers or labourers. He criticised the leaders for mishandling the migrant crisis earlier this year.

Addressing a public rally in Madhepura, Gandhi referred to four-time Lok Sabha member Sharad Yadav, calling him his 'guru'. The Gandhi scion was canvassing for Yadav’s daughter Subhashini Raj Rao, who is contesting on a Congress ticket in the assembly constituency.

“PM Modi says the government has freed the farm sector from dependence because farmers can now sell their produce wherever they want. But tell me, how will the farmer go to sell his produce? By flight or will they go by road? ...There are no roads in Bihar, you cannot find roads in Bihar. So who did the government free? The government freed the biggest corporates in the country and instead enslaved the farmers and workers. If PM Modi had any regard for workers, he would have never done what he did during the lockdown for covid-19," Gandhi said.

Rashtrya Janata Dal (RJD and Congress are alliance partners in the Mahagatbandhan which includes the Left Parties and is the key challenger to the Nitish Kumar-led coalition government in the state. After being in power for nearly 15 years, Kumar is seeking re-election in a joint bid with Prime Minister Narendra Modi led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Gandhi said during the lockdown imposed earlier this year to control the spread of covid-19, migrant workers walked "hungry and thirsty" from other parts of the country to Bihar for whom the Kumar led state government did not do anything to ease their situation.

“I spoke to workers during the lockdown and they said that the Prime Minister belongs to the rich and not to the poor. Nitish Kumar and Modi run governments that belong to rich corporate and not to farmers and workers. I can assure you that the government formed by Mahagatbandhan will belong to all," Gandhi added.

